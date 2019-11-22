Mr. and Mrs. Claus team up with Make-A-Wish ahead of the holidays

While Christmas may be over a month away, two very special guests visited the Magnolia State to help children have a special holiday season.

Santa and Mrs. Claus stopped by The Outlets of Mississippi to visit with children in the Make-A-Wish program.

The couple took part in a tree-lighting ceremony, stopped for pictures and ate cookies with the kids.

The Make-A-Wish trip coincided ith the Outlets’ annual tree lighting, and mall officials say this event is one of the most anticipated events on the calendar.

Kathy Hackshaw, Director of Retail Operations and General Manager of the Outlets of Mississippi, says: “This is such a special event for the kids and everyone looks forward to seeing Santa and beginning the Season of Wishes to help make wishes come true.”