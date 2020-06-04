Mrs. Mississippi America 2020 pageant makes changes due to COVID-19

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – This year, Mrs. Mississippi’s outing with supporters will be quite different due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Virginia Miller, Mrs. Mississippi America 2019, said the day trip many people were looking forward to is still set to take place after a few changes.

“I’m excited about all of the changes. We’ve modified it, but it’s going to be a great experience. We are going to shop locally, give back to small businesses in such a time where we really do need to do this for everybody. We just want to celebrate our community,” said Miller.

CDC guidelines will be enforced at the event. The last day to register for the event is Sunday, June 7.