Mrs. Mississippi partners with Extra Table to provide meals for families

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The holiday season is here, and it’s is widely known to bring excitement to families all around. For some, the season brings additional stress due to the struggle of food shortage.

Food insecurities are at an all time high due to the coronavirus pandemic, even in Mississippi’s food pantries.

Mrs. Mississippi America 2020, Whitney Gladden, has partnered with the non-profit organization Extra Table to hopefully bring a sense of relief to children, their families, and the elderly during this time of need. They need help with donations.

“The BOX PROJECT, we are looking for you. If you’re a business, if you’re an organization, if you’re a girl scout troop, if you’re an auxiliary group, if you are looking to help over the holidays, the BOX PROJECT wants to talk to you. We will bring you empty shoeboxes and give you a grocery list that tells you exactly what to put in the box,” explained Gladden.

Once a box is packed, it will be distributed to local food pantries to ensure these boxes get to those who need them.

Businesses or individuals interested in participating in the BOX PROJECT can contact Gladden at leeandwhit@gmail.com.

