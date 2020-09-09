MS Against Obesity Foundation on virtual weight loss program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Recently, doctors announced there could be a link between obesity and the coronavirus. According to the Mississippi Against Obesity Foundation, the state is ranked in the top 10 states for obesity and obesity-related illnesses.

The foundation will offer the first virtual, sponsored wellness, and weight loss program for the state. It is a diet, nutrition, and exercise program that is medically supervised. No out-of-pocket expense for participants.

For more information call 601-983-7494.

LATEST STORIES: