MS Baptist Convention Board to address position on state flag

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - 15-year-old Savannah Solis isn't afraid to speak up for what she believes in, and she has made it her mission to thank police officers for everything they do.

Over the last five years, she has written over 9,000 homemade cards thanking law enforcement officers and has given them to stations across 26 different states. Now, she has written a children's book to spread her message titled "She Believed She Could, So She Did."