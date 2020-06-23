MS Baptist Convention Board to address position on state flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Baptist Convention Board will announce its position on the Mississippi State flag.
The board will hold a news conference at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, at the Mississippi Baptist Convention Board Building in Jackson.
