MS Heritage Trust: Sun-n-Sand being demolished

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– A non-profit organization says it appears a Jackson landmark is coming down.

Crews contracted through the state on site said they were working with asbestos.

In a Facebook post, the Mississippi Heritage Trust said whether the building is demolished or repurposed the asbestos have to be removed.

“I drove by there as well so that’s how much I know, but it appears the building

is being demolished, but it does not appear asbestos abatement,” said Lolly Rash, the executive director of the Mississippi Heritage Trust. “It appears straight

demolition.”

The non-profit says developers have expressed interest in buying the property from the state but it was unwilling to sell.

As we reported last week, the state told WJTV the Sun-n-Sand is not useable anymore and had been neglected

“We had hoped that Governor Reeves would give us an opportunity to have developers weigh in

with plans for repurposing the building but that does not appear to be the case.”

The Mississippi Heritage Trust says the building could be developed into apartments or a hotel.

“We have advocated for the restoration or the renewal of this historic place,” said Rash. “There’s so many great stories to tell about Mississippi but unfortunately the state of Mississippi doesn’t see it

that way, and it looks like it’s going to be demolished for a parking lot.”

The Sun-n-Sand is on the National Trust for historic preservation’s list of most endangered historic places for 2020. WJTV reached out to the governor’s office about the demolition and the meeting the heritage trust wanted for developers. We are waiting to hear back.