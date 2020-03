JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi House of Representatives voted on a bill that would revise the authority of the IHL Board to choose institution executive heads.

This comes after Dr. Glenn Boyce was named Chancellor of the University of Mississippi in 2019.

House Bill 1571 passed 95-22. The bill now goes to the State Senate.

To read HB 1571, visit https://bit.ly/3cMPgzw.