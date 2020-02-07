MS Legislative Black Caucus responds to DHS fraud case

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) - The Yazoo City Municipal court is having its annual amnesty day on March 5, 2020, from 8 am to 5 pm and March 6, 2020, from 8 am to 7 pm.

Amnesty day is to help individuals clear fines for past violations. They will have the opportunity to pay tickets, court-imposed fines, and court costs. Warrant and administration fees will be waived for each violation.