MS Legislative Black Caucus responds to DHS fraud case

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus released a statement after the arrests of John Davis, the former Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, and six others.
I shudder to think of the families, programs and services that went unaddressed and unfunded while those involved took government dollars for themselves. It is a shame and disgrace for them to have lined their pockets with money set aside for our families and children. The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus will work in our capacities as legislators to right these wrongs. Our constituents deserve good government and better oversight.Angela Turner Ford, Chair of the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus