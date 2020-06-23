Breaking News
Continuing Coronavirus Coverage in Mississippi

MS Legislative Black Caucus to call for removal of state flag

News
Posted: / Updated:
Mississippi State Flag_82412

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus will hold a news conference at 11:45 a.m. at the State Capitol on Tuesday to call for the state legislature to remove Mississippi’s state flag.

The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus maintains its position that the Mississippi Legislature vote to remove the current state flag and adopt a design that is inclusive. We can vote while we are assembled and meeting at the Capitol.

We want one unifying flag that does not incorporate confederate symbols or connotations. Our constituents, student athletes and businesses deserve better.

Angela Turner Ford, (D-MS, Senate District 16), Chair of the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus (MLBC)

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories