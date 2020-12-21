MS Lottery Corporation announces November transfer to the state

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) completed its November transfer of $7,970,084.81 in net proceeds to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury.

This brings the total transfer for the fiscal year 2021 to $ 41,625,121.54.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories