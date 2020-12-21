MS Lottery Corporation announces November transfer to the state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) completed its November transfer of $7,970,084.81 in net proceeds to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury.
This brings the total transfer for the fiscal year 2021 to $ 41,625,121.54.
LATEST STORIES:
- NFL great Kevin Greene dies at 58
- North Dakota couple opens up about infertility and their hope of becoming parents
- Republican lawmakers urge President Trump to veto funding bill
- VP-elect Harris, Ivanka Trump campaign in Georgia senate runoffs
- Just in time for Christmas, Congress passes $900B COVID relief bill