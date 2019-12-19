MS Lottery reminds people to celebrate the holidays responsibly

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation is encouraging everyone to play and gift responsibly this holiday season. All lottery players must be 21 years or older to purchase MLC games.

“While we want players to have fun during the holiday season, we also want to remind them our games should not be purchased for children,” said MLC President Tom Shaheen.

The National Center on Problem Gambling reports a large number of young people describe their first gambling experience occurring around 9-11 years of age.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. The Mississippi Council on Problem and Compulsive Gambling operates a help line and text service for problem and compulsive gamblers. Call 1-888-777-9696 or text msgambler to 53342.