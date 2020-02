MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is working to find two wanted suspects.

The first suspect is 40-year-old Jason Butler. He is wanted for uttering forgery. Butler’s last known address is on Kewanee Road in Lauderdale.

Deputies are also looking for 21-year-old Markevius Carey. He is wanted for conspiracy to commit credit card fraud. Carey’s last known address is on Teresa Drive in Jackson.