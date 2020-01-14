MS Most Wanted: January 13, 2020

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Department is working to find four wanted suspects.

27-year-old Iesha Connor is wanted for interstate removal of a child under the age of 14-years old by a non-custodial parent. Her last known address was on Ford Street in Natchez.

37-year-old Henry Floyd is wanted on a bench warrant for failing to comply on a grand larceny charge. His last known address was on Cloverdale Drive in Natchez.

43-year-old Michael Ordoyne is wanted for several charges, including grand larceny, burglary/breaking and entering and failure to register as a sex offender. His last known address was on Grove Drive in Vidalia, LA.

33-year-old Courtney Barron is wanted for possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance: meth. His last known address was on Misty Lane Southeast in Bogue Chitto.

If you know where the suspects are, call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.