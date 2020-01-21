MS Most Wanted: January 20, 2020

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Ridgeland Police Department is working to find four wanted suspects.

Icesarion Barnes, 21, is wanted for armed robbery. Investigators said Barnes and two other suspects robbed people while they attended a party at a local hotel.

Mariah Green, 26, is wanted for felony credit card fraud. Police said Bell used a family member’s credit card and went on a shopping spree.

Angela Jones, 37, is wanted for forgery. Officers said Jones stole multiple checks from an elderly victim. She was taking care of the woman, and she allegedly forged the checks to herself.

Anthony Leroy Jones, 52, is wanted for identity theft. Investigators said Jones forged a counterfeit check with the account of an elderly woman in a nursing home. He allegedly deposited the money into his own account. Jones is also a registered sex offender.

If you know where the suspects are, call the Ridgeland Police Department or Crime Stoppers.