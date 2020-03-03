MS Most Wanted: March 2, 2020

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is working to find four wanted suspects.

Robert Temple, 58, is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.

Levon Neal, 43, is wanted for failing to appear in court. He was originally charged with possession of cocaine.

Timothy Hawkins, 40, is wanted for failing to appear in court. He was originally charged for shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Terrell Walker, 32, is wanted for not complying with drug court.

If you know where the suspects are, call the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

