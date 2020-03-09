MS Most Wanted: March 9, 2020

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is searching for four suspects.

Angela Mapp, 50, is wanted for contempt of court and failure to appear for drug court. Her last known address is on Lower Woodville Road in Natchez.

Juanita Cardin, 47, is wanted for taking away of motor vehicle. Her last known address is on North Palestine Road in Natchez.

Norvill Harold Box III, 39, is wanted for sexual contact with a child. His last known address is on Jack Kelley Road in Natchez.

Courtney Boothe, 24, is wanted for credit card fraud. Her last known address is in Vidalia, Louisiana.

If you know where the suspects are, contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.