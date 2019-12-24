JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– It’s time for another edition of Mississippi’s Most Wanted.

This week, we’re looking at the most wanted suspects in Hinds County.

James R. Polk, 36, is wanted for conspiracy to possess methamphetamine and tampering with evidence.

He is 5’9″ with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Marcus Edwards, 23, is wanted for strong armed robbery. He is 5’8″ with black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies are also searching for O’Shawnessy Foxx.

Foxx, 20, is wanted for house burglary. He is 5’7″ is five foot seven, with black hair and brown eyes.

if you know where any of these three men are call the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, or call Crime Stoppers.