Mississippi’s Most Wanted: Rankin County



Christopher Boyles (L) and Jacquelyn Thomas (R) are this week’s Most Wanted suspects.

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Another Monday means another edition of Mississippi’s Most Wanted. This week, the search is on for two suspects out of Rankin County.

First, we have 38-year-old Christopher Boyles. Boyles is wanted for failure to appear for the sale of meth, possession of hydrocodone, possession of meth as a subsequent drug offender, and as a habitual offender. Boyles’ last known address is on Oriole Avenue in Richland.

Deputies are also searching for 38-year-old Jacquelyn Thomas. Thomas is wanted for her fourth felony DUI, child endangerment, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Thomas’ last known address is on Sweet Home Church Road in Pearl.

If you know where these two suspects are, call either the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department or call Crime Stoppers at 601-344-TIPS (8477)