MS Most Wanted: August 3, 2020

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is working to find three wanted suspects.

The first suspect is Darniel Clemons, 40. He is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender.

The second suspect is Anthony Beasley, 55. He’s also wanted for failure to register as a sex offender.

The third suspect is Johnnie Donaldson, 23. He is wanted for failure to comply with drug court.

If you know where the suspects are located, contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.

