MS Most Wanted: August 31, 2020

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies are working to find two wanted suspects.
Joseph Rohrbacker, 30, is wanted for failure to appear on aggravated assault charges.
Darren Smith, 53, is wanted for failure to appear for two counts of auto burglary.
If you know where the suspects are, contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.
