MS Most Wanted: August 31, 2020

MS Most Wanted

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies are working to find two wanted suspects.

Joseph Rohrbacker, 30, is wanted for failure to appear on aggravated assault charges.

Darren Smith, 53, is wanted for failure to appear for two counts of auto burglary.

If you know where the suspects are, contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories