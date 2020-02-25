MS Most Wanted: February 24, 2020

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is working to find four wanted suspects.

Ashley Ray, 33, is wanted for possession of meth and failure to appear for court.

Christopher Cummings, 41, is wanted for failure to appear in court on house burglary charges.

Ladarius Brimage, 27, is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender.

Randall Tallye, 63, is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender.

If you know where the suspects are, call the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office or call Crime Stoppers.