MS Most Wanted: July 6, 2020

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies are working to find three suspects.

Kristen Meador, 35, is wanted for failure to comply with drug court. She was originally wanted for child neglect.

Stephanie Kersh, 28, is wanted for failure to appear in court for conspiracy to possess cocaine.

Earl Wigley, 40, is wanted for failure to appear in court on grand larceny charges.

If you know where the suspects are located, call the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.

