MS Most Wanted: June 15, 2020

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is working to find four wanted suspects.

Joshua Ellingburg is 5’9” and weighs 225lbs. His last known address is Moore Place in Monroe, Louisiana. Ellingburg is wanted on two counts of contempt of court and failure to comply in circuit court.

Michael Anthony Fort is 6’2” and weighs 190 lbs. His last known address is Prince Street in Natchez. Fort is wanted for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Doug Holzhauer is 6’ and weighs 180 lbs. His last known address is Pecan Way in Natchez. Holzhauer is wanted for cyber stalking.

Dale A. Jackson, Jr. is 5’4” and weighs 150 lbs. His last known address is Wells Street in Woodville. Jackson is wanted for burglary of a storehouse.

If you know where the suspects are located, call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.

