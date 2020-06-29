MS Most Wanted: June 29, 2020

1  of  2
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies are searching for three wanted suspects. They’re looking for the following people:

  • Henry Lee Odom
    • 40-years old
    • Wanted for failure to appear in court for statutory rape
    • Height: 5’11”
    • Weight: 170 pounds
    • Black hair
    • Brown eyes
  • Lazaro Oliva
    • 36-years old
    • Wanted for accessory after the fact to house burglary
    • Height: 6’2″
    • Weight: 210 pounds
    • Black hair
    • Brown eyes
  • Joshua Pate
    • 29-years old
    • Wanted for failure to appear in court for possession of hydro and amphetamine
    • Height: 5’11”
    • Weight: 190 pounds
    • Black hair
    • Brown eyes

If you know where the suspects are located, call the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.

