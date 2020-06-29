MS Most Wanted: June 29, 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies are searching for three wanted suspects. They’re looking for the following people:

Henry Lee Odom 40-years old Wanted for failure to appear in court for statutory rape Height: 5’11” Weight: 170 pounds Black hair Brown eyes

Lazaro Oliva 36-years old Wanted for accessory after the fact to house burglary Height: 6’2″ Weight: 210 pounds Black hair Brown eyes



Joshua Pate 29-years old Wanted for failure to appear in court for possession of hydro and amphetamine Height: 5’11” Weight: 190 pounds Black hair Brown eyes



If you know where the suspects are located, call the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.

