MS Most Wanted: June 29, 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies are searching for three wanted suspects. They’re looking for the following people:
- Henry Lee Odom
- 40-years old
- Wanted for failure to appear in court for statutory rape
- Height: 5’11”
- Weight: 170 pounds
- Black hair
- Brown eyes
- Lazaro Oliva
- 36-years old
- Wanted for accessory after the fact to house burglary
- Height: 6’2″
- Weight: 210 pounds
- Black hair
- Brown eyes
- Joshua Pate
- 29-years old
- Wanted for failure to appear in court for possession of hydro and amphetamine
- Height: 5’11”
- Weight: 190 pounds
- Black hair
- Brown eyes
If you know where the suspects are located, call the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.
