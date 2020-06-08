MS Most Wanted: June 8, 2020

1  of  2
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is working to find three wanted suspects.

Larry Watts, 52, is wanted for aggravated assault. He is 5’11”, weighs 250 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Will Norwood, 32, is wanted for assault. He is 6’4″, weighs 178 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

John “Johnny” Horn is wanted for capital murder. He is 5’9″, weighs 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where the three men are, call Crime Stoppers at 601-335-TIPS(8477).

