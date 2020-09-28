MS Most Wanted: September 28, 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies are working to find four wanted suspects. Investigators are looking for the following suspects:

Fred Nelson III Wanted for two counts of armed robbery & two counts of aggravated assault

Keigen Haley Wanted for armed robbery

Joshua Johnson Wanted for two counts of armed robbery & two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer

Robert Lee Kelly III Wanted for armed robbery & conspiracy to commit armed robbery



Fred Nelson III

Keigan Haley

Joshua Johnson

Robert Lee Kelly III

If you know where the suspects are located, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

LATEST STORIES: