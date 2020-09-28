JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies are working to find four wanted suspects. Investigators are looking for the following suspects:
- Fred Nelson III
- Wanted for two counts of armed robbery & two counts of aggravated assault
- Keigen Haley
- Wanted for armed robbery
- Joshua Johnson
- Wanted for two counts of armed robbery & two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer
- Robert Lee Kelly III
- Wanted for armed robbery & conspiracy to commit armed robbery
If you know where the suspects are located, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
LATEST STORIES:
- One-on-one with Jackson State VP/AD Ashley Robinson
- Projects for Gary Road Elementary School and Gary Road Intermediate School to begin
- Focused on Mississippi: Chapel of the Cross
- MS Most Wanted: September 28, 2020
- Driver given another man’s license and ticket in wrong name during traffic stop in Madison County