MS Most Wanted: September 28, 2020

MS Most Wanted

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies are working to find four wanted suspects. Investigators are looking for the following suspects:

  • Fred Nelson III
    • Wanted for two counts of armed robbery & two counts of aggravated assault
  • Keigen Haley
    • Wanted for armed robbery
  • Joshua Johnson
    • Wanted for two counts of armed robbery & two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer
  • Robert Lee Kelly III
    • Wanted for armed robbery & conspiracy to commit armed robbery
  • Fred Nelson III
  • Keigan Haley
  • Joshua Johnson
  • Robert Lee Kelly III

If you know where the suspects are located, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories