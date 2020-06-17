MS Most Wanted suspect captured

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office announced a suspect, who was featured on Mississippi’s Most Wanted, has been captured.
Doug Holzhauer turned himself in on Wednesday after appearing on the segment Monday night. Deputies said Holzhauer saw himself on the segment, drove from Nashville and turned himself in.
He was wanted for cyber stalking.
