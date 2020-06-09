MS Most Wanted suspect captured

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi Most Wanted suspect is now in custody.
Hinds County deputies said Larry Watts turned himself in on Tuesday after seeing himself on TV.
Watts was wanted on aggravated assault charges.
LATEST STORIES:
- ‘Cops’ officially canceled at Paramount Network, reports say
- Oklahoma man’s dying words in cop custody: ‘I can’t breathe’
- Catching up with JSU Viral Sensation Thomas “Snacks” Lee
- GOP senators confident their police reform bill can pass through Congress
- Digital First: Nail tech in Vicksburg doesn’t see many clients after reopening