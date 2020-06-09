Breaking News
Continuing Coronavirus Coverage in Mississippi

MS Most Wanted suspect captured

MS Most Wanted
Posted: / Updated:

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi Most Wanted suspect is now in custody.

Hinds County deputies said Larry Watts turned himself in on Tuesday after seeing himself on TV.

Watts was wanted on aggravated assault charges.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories