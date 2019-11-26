MS MOVE Homeless Sleep Out postponed

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Due to expected thunderstorms across the metro-area, the Overnight Sleep-out has been rescheduled to Tuesday, December 17.

Meanwhile, Mississippi Greek Weekend, Mississippi M.O.V.E. and the Mu Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity are still accepting donations of items listed below.

Sleeping bags

Non-perishable food

Winter clothing Undergarments

Personal hygiene items

Flashlights

Batteries

Baby wipes

Shoes

Blankets

Water

Socks

To donate online, visit here.