MS MOVE Homeless Sleep Out postponed

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Due to expected thunderstorms across the metro-area, the Overnight Sleep-out has been rescheduled to Tuesday, December 17.
Meanwhile, Mississippi Greek Weekend, Mississippi M.O.V.E. and the Mu Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity are still accepting donations of items listed below.
- Sleeping bags
- Non-perishable food
- Winter clothing Undergarments
- Personal hygiene items
- Flashlights
- Batteries
- Baby wipes
- Shoes
- Blankets
- Water
- Socks
To donate online, visit here.