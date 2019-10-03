MS National Guard General Janson Boyles responds to accident

Tupelo, Miss (WJTV) – Mississippi National Guard Adjutant General Janson Boyles responded to an accident involving multiple injuries at Camp Shelby from an event in Tupelo Thursday morning.

Janson says the paratroopers were caught by a gust of wind and were blown into trees on a remote part of Camp Shelby.

He praised the quick action of responders on the ground and the personnel at Forrest General Hospital. Janson also talked about the inherent risks of a big jump, especially at night and the training that is required to be prepared for a situation like this one.