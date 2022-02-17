JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Commissioner Brent Baily announced the completion of the Public Service Commission’s Public Utility Infrastructure Review Report.

The Commission launched a comprehensive review of the Mississippi’s public utility infrastructure in February 2021 following the extreme winter storms. The report is being released during the one year anniversary week of the historic weather event.

“Our jobs as regulators charge us with the responsibility to ensure utilities provide reliable services across a resilient infrastructure network,” Bailey said. “New challenges for our utilities statewide were presented during the unprecedented 2021 winter storm event which we felt should be examined. Icy roads, downed vegetation, ice on utility infrastructure and other effects of the long-term, bitterly cold temperatures caused thousands of customers to go without power and/or water for several days.”

The Commission sought information regarding the actions being taken to ensure reliable operations of electric, gas, water and telecommunication utilities in anticipation of other future extreme weather events and conditions.

“Mississippi is no stranger to extreme weather events. I commend our utility partners across the state for their continuous work to improve and sustain the resiliency of systems that deliver critical, essential services to Mississippi’s utility customers,” said Bailey. “Utilities spend millions and millions of dollars each year to maintain the safety and reliability of utility delivery systems. Those prudent expenditures are what keep the electricity, gas, water and communications flowing in times of extreme weather or other natural events.”