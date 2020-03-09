MS Secretary of State encourages voters to practice good hygiene

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, Secretary of State Michael Watson is still encouraging voters to practice good hygiene when they cast their ballots in the primaries on Tuesday.

Watson released the following statement:

We’re encouraging voters to make sure they wash their hands as often as possible and continue to practice good hygiene. With no confirmed cases in our state, we obviously still want to remain cautious. We encourage all Mississippians to go vote. Michael Watson, Secretary of State

