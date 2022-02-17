JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) released the 2020-21 school year graduation and dropout rates. The numbers reflect the highest statewide graduation rate of 88.4% and the lowest statewide dropout rate of 8.5%.

The statewide graduation rate was 74.5% in 2014 and has increased annually. The statewide dropout rate has continued to improve, falling from 13.9% in 2014.

“Even when taking into account the pandemic’s effects on instruction and assessments, more Mississippi students are continuing the upward trend of staying in school and earning their diplomas,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “One of MDE’s goals is for every student to graduate from high school ready for college and career, and we will continue the essential work to support educators, families and students to achieve success.”

Courtesy: MDE

Courtesy: MDE

Graduation rates for 2020-21 will be reflected in the accountability ratings for the 2021-22 school year. View the 2022 Graduation Rate Report at mdek12.org/OPR/Reporting/Accountability/2022.