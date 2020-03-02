MS SPAN receives grant to assist low-income dog owners

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Spay and Neuter received a $43,421 grant from Dogs Trust USA. The funds will be used to spay and neuter 667 dogs in low-income households in Hinds, Rankin, Madison, Copiah and Simpson Counties.

“Mississippi is in the midst of a companion animal overpopulation crisis, with nearly 85% of animals surrendered to our local open-admission shelter being euthanized because there are not enough homes available. Spay and neuter is the most affordable, effective, and humane way to control the population and to prevent animals from entering shelters,” said Sharon Garner, Executive Director of MS SPAN.

Neighbors in the five qualifying counties, with a household income under $28,000 per year, may request at appointment by contacting the Big Fix Clinic at 601-420-2438 or visiting the organization’s website.