MS State Board of Medical Licensure passes proclamation to allow support during COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure (MSBML) held a
special called emergency board meeting on Sunday to discuss additional needs during the
COVID-19 pandemic.
The Board met to consider a supplemental proclamation that would allow for additional support from out-of-state physicians whose specialty services are determined to be necessary by the MS State Department of Health.
Provided that the out-of-state physician holds an unrestricted license to practice medicine in the state in which that physician practices and currently is not the subject of an investigation or disciplinary proceedings, the Board waives any and all MS licensing requirements for the said physician.
“After recently meeting with Governor Tate Reeves and key healthcare leaders in the State for the purpose of providing for the safety of the citizens of Mississippi, the Board acted in a supplemental proclamation to allow specialists to receive emergency licenses to assist physicians on the ground through telemedicine.” Dr. Kenneth Cleveland, Executive Director of the MS Board of Medical Licensure.
The proclamations issued by the Board on March 15, 2020, and March 24, 2020, remain in full force and effect.MSBML