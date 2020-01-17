MS Transportation Commission designates lottery proceeds for pavement projects

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Transportation Commission designated the first $30 million of lottery proceeds for pavement restoration projects.

“The first $30 million in lottery proceeds will be designated for MDOT to use on pavement rehabilitation projects,” said Tom King, Chairman, Mississippi Transportation Commission. “This money will allow MDOT to continue improving the quality of our state’s infrastructure, ensuring our highways stay safe for the traveling public.”

The lottery law designated the first $80 million of lottery proceeds for state roads and bridges.

“We are committed to utilizing our new resources for paving and resurfacing purposes that will immediately enhance Mississippi’s highway network,” said Commissioner Willie Simmons, Central Transportation District. “This is the kind of collaboration needed to build and maintain an effective transportation system that fosters economic growth throughout our state.”

The first deposit to the Lottery Proceeds Fund is expected on January 20, 2020. The commission will determine how to designate the next $50 million as lottery proceeds continue to be deposited.

“This important commission guidance puts the wheels in motion to get more paving done faster,” said Commissioner John Caldwell, Northern Transportation District. “This $30 million will be specifically spent to resurface some of our most needy two-lane highways that may not qualify for federal funds.”