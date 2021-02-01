MSDH and MNBSC give faith based leaders first dose of covid-19 vaccine

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Worship is a setting that requires sitting in close quarters with one another, Meaning being vaccinated is a must for faith-based leaders.

Mississippi National Baptist State Convention is an organization that consists mostly of black people.

Monday afternoon, the state department of health brought in a group of those leaders from MNBSC to get their first shot.

State health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs explains that there are a few reasons why the black community of Mississippi has not been actively pursuing the vaccine is partially because of a “trust issue,” but also because of a much bigger reason.

“As we dig in and as we move through this,” Dr. Dobbs said. “We’re seeing and believe that the access issue is a more important problem than just the trust issue. Just know in coming days we’re going to make sure that we make vaccines more readily available to the black community, whether that’s through clinics or other events.”

One of the pastors on the receiving end says that everyone should trust the health department and trust the process.

“They believe it’s safe, they believe it’s effective.”

Dr. Dobbs said we can count on the health department to continue to set up vaccine sites across the state and to be mindful of the communities that are in most need.

All parties involved say they hope that other people of color will follow suit as the vaccine becomes more available to different groups of people.