MSDH announces closures, delays for Friday due to winter weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to winter weather, all Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) county health departments, WIC centers, and offices except those in Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Stone, George, Greene, Perry, Forrest, Lamar, Wayne, Jones, Covington, Marion, Jefferson Davis and Lauderdale counties will be closed on Friday, February 19.

The MSDH facilities in Smith County will open at 9 a.m. Friday. Those in Pike, Walthall, Simpson, Lawrence, Jasper and Clarke counties will open at 10 a.m. Friday.

MSDH drive-through COVID-19 vaccination sites are cancelled tomorrow except those in Harrison, Jackson, Forrest, Pike and Lauderdale counties. Those with cancelled appointments will automatically be rescheduled for the same time on a different day and notified by phone, e-mail, or text.

MSDH COVID-19 testing sites in Lowndes and Hinds (Farmer’s Market) counties are cancelled tomorrow. All patients have been advised to reschedule for a later date.

The MSDH testing site in Smith County will open at 10 a.m. Friday. The Pearl River County testing site will be open as scheduled.