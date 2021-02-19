MSDH COVID-19 testing and vaccination site closures for Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to current weather conditions, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) drive-through COVID-19 vaccination sites in Desoto, Panola, Lafayette, Lee, Leflore, Washington, Madison, Warren, Neshoba, and Adams counties have been canceled for Saturday, February 20.

According to MDHS, those with canceled appointments will automatically be rescheduled throughout next week at the same location. Patients will be notified of the new appointment date and time by phone, e-mail, or text.

Vaccination sites in Forrest, Jones, Harrison, Jackson, Lawrence, Lauderdale, Rankin, and Lowndes counties will operate on Saturday.

The MSDH COVID-19 testing site in Hinds County at the Farmer’s Market is canceled for Saturday MDHS. All patients have been advised to reschedule for a later date.