MSDH gives update on COVID-19 hospitalizations

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Department of Health is reporting that 516 people are currently in Mississippi hospitals for confirmed COVID-19 infections as of Friday, June 19.

MSDH said its usual reporting of COVID-19 cases will not be available until technological issues are resolved.

Our usual reporting of COVID-19 cases will not be avaliable until serious issues with legacy software have been resolved. These issues affect our ability to create accurate and detailed case reports and timely reporting of new cases. We appreciate the importance of detailed data reporting, and hope to rectify this situation as quickly as possible while working to create a long-term, reliable solution. Full statement from The Mississippi Department of Health

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 516 persons currently in Mississippi hospitals for confirmed COVID-19 infection as of June 19.



Full COVID-19 information, protective steps and guidance against coronavirus are online at https://t.co/QP8mlJ41AN pic.twitter.com/Z2PGdqqPrf — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) June 21, 2020

The department has not updated its website with the new numbers at this time.

