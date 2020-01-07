MSDH inspection documents on prison conditions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health inspected the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman in June 2019.

Documents from its report described the conditions in the prison. Many cells were without running water, electricity or pillows. The documents also reported there was broken glass, exposed wires, corroded shower floors, and a birds’ nest inside the building.

While the annual inspections point out deficiencies, the health department said the inspection results are presented without comment or recommendation.

MDOC maintains that safety for inmates and employees is its first priority.