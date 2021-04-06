MSDH investigates possible hepatitis A exposure in Pascagoula restaurant employees

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced it’s investigating two cases of hepatitis A in Jackson County restaurant employees. Health officials said the cases may have led to possible exposure for customers.

Two employees of Brady’s Steaks and Seafood in Pascagoula have been diagnosed with hepatitis A infection, and worked at the restaurant while potentially infectious. Customers who ate at the restaurant between March 1 and April 3, 2021, may have been exposed to hepatitis A. At this time, there is no indication of an ongoing risk associated with the restaurant.

According to MSDH, all individuals who ate at the restaurant between March 1 and April 3 should watch for any possible symptoms of hepatitis A and see their doctor if they become ill. Individuals who ate at the restaurant within the last two weeks should get a hepatitis A vaccination if not previously vaccinated. Vaccination can prevent hepatitis A only if given within 14 days of exposure.

Those who may have eaten at the restaurant within the last two weeks can receive a hepatitis A vaccination free of charge from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 8th at the Jackson County Health Department in Pascagoula.