MSDH issues new COVID-19 guidelines for higher risk groups

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — After months of trending downward, COVID-19 cases are spiking yet again – and now Mississippi State Department of Health is bringing back some guidelines.

Protocols have to change a bit for a few specific groups of people.

MSDH is suggesting that people age 65 and older do not participate in large indoor gatherings– whether they have gotten their vaccines or not. This is because of the recent spike and new variants forming.

Dr. Thomas Dobbs reminded us that although the vaccine is potent, it’s not 100% effective.

“We still have a large part of our 65 and older crowd—about a quarter of the population—that is unvaccinated,” Dr. Dobbs said. “We’re also seeing some deaths in the vaccinated folks because we’ve put them at risk because we’re exposing them over and over again. People who are immunocompromised, people with weakened immune systems. We know that they don’t respond to the vaccine quite as well.”

In addition, MSDH reminded us that when you get vaccinated, you not only protect yourself, but you protect the higher risk populations as well.