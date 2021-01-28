MSDH, Jackson State to host COVID-19 town for Hispanic, Latino groups

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Latino and Hispanic leaders will convene a special COVID-19 Town Hall Forum at 6 p.m. Thursday, January 28, to express the benefits of vaccination to immigrants and citizens. The event is sponsored by Jackson State University and the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH).

Dr. Nelson Atehortua, assistant professor in JSU’s Behavioral and Environmental Health in the College of Health Sciences, is a native of Colombia, South America. He said the state’s fast-growing Latino and Hispanic population is being disproportionately affected by the deadly virus much like the African American community.

There are two ways to access the forum – in English or Spanish:

Via Zoom here in English (Meeting ID: 886 8179 1079; Password: 754434) Via Facebook Live at La Noticia de MS

The town hall will be moderated by Selma Alford, who leads the MSDH COVID-19 Hispanic Task Force Team.

Alford, Dobbs and Atehortua will be joined by Dr. Leandro A. Mena, chair and professor of Population Health Science at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC); and Dr. Adolfo Correa, director of the Jackson Heart Study and professor of medicine and Population Health Science at UMMC.