MSDH, MEMA to distribute vital supplies across Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency will start distributing vital supplies of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to counties across the state, Saturday, March 21, 2020.

Twenty-five percent of the current state PPE inventory will be distributed as “push packages” to county points of distribution all across the state. These “push packages” will be executed through a joint logistical operation resourced by MEMA, MSDH, and MS National Guard assets.

Local healthcare facilities and emergency management agencies will receive shipments throughout the day on Saturday. This stockpile is a combination of what the state currently has plus what Mississippi received Tuesday night from the Department of Health and Human Services’ national stockpile.

Due to the amount of misinformation, MEMA wants to clarify: at this time, there is no executive order from Governor Reeves to close businesses and daycares across the state. Local governments and business owners can choose whether or not to close.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency