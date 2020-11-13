MSDH offering additional free COVID-19 testing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is offering additional free COVID-19 testing through the Office of Preventive Health and Health Equity.  

This new testing opportunity is in addition to the regular testing already being done by MSDH. No appointment is necessary, and participants do not have to have symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested. 

Upcoming testing events:

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., November 14 
Where: South Washington County Mulitplex Center, 911 East Avenue North, Hollandale 

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., November 14 
Where:  Verve Health Station/U.S. Post Office, 629 Fondren Place, Jackson

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., November 17 
Where: Rolling Fork Civic Center, 19719 U.S. 61 S, Rolling Fork 

When: 3-7 p.m., November 18 
Where:  Jackson Revival Center Church – downtown campus, 519 W. Silas Brown St., Jackson

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., November 21 
Where: Zion District Building parking lot, 213 Justy St., Winona

