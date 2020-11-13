MSDH offering additional free COVID-19 testing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is offering additional free COVID-19 testing through the Office of Preventive Health and Health Equity.

This new testing opportunity is in addition to the regular testing already being done by MSDH. No appointment is necessary, and participants do not have to have symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested.

Upcoming testing events:

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., November 14

Where: South Washington County Mulitplex Center, 911 East Avenue North, Hollandale

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., November 14

Where: Verve Health Station/U.S. Post Office, 629 Fondren Place, Jackson

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., November 17

Where: Rolling Fork Civic Center, 19719 U.S. 61 S, Rolling Fork

When: 3-7 p.m., November 18

Where: Jackson Revival Center Church – downtown campus, 519 W. Silas Brown St., Jackson

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., November 21

Where: Zion District Building parking lot, 213 Justy St., Winona

