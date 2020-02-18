MSDH offering flood safety app

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health’s is offering a free public health emergency preparedness app for Apple and Android users.

According to MSDH, the app keeps users up-to-date with public health and safety information throughout Mississippi during an emergency and provides a full library of disaster preparedness tips.

Features of MS Ready include:

Push, text or email notification of essential health precautions in a disaster, disease outbreak, or emergency.

Step-by-step preparations against floods; severe weather; natural disasters such as hurricanes, tornadoes, and earthquakes; nuclear incidents; and chemical and biological threats.

A list of important MSDH phone numbers and an emergency hotline.

A checklist of items to have on hand should an emergency arise.

A new informational section on disease outbreaks and what you should know.

To find the app, search your app store for MS Ready or visit www.HealthyMS.com/apps.

