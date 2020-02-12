MSDH offering free radon test kits

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health Radon Program is partnering with the Mississippi Public Library System to offer free radon home test kits. Radon is an odorless, colorless gas and is the second leading cause of lung cancer nationwide.

Test kits are available while supplies last at the following libraries across the state:

Northern Mississippi:

Lee County Public Library – Tupelo

Starkville/Oktibbeha Public Library – Starkville

Carrollton/North Carrollton Public Library – North Carrollton

Humphreys County Public Library – Belzoni

Elizabeth Jones Public Library – Grenada

Indianola/Sunflower Public Library – Indianola

Greenwood/Leflore Public Library – Greenwood

Central Mississippi:

B.S. Ricks Public Library – Yazoo City

Eudora Welty Public Library – Jackson

Dekalb County Public Library – Dekalb

Attala County Public Library – Kosciusko

Leake County Public Library – Carthage

Meridian-Lauderdale Public Library – Meridian

Southern Mississippi:

Hattiesburg Public Library – Hattiesburg

Poplarville Public Library – Poplarville

For more information on radon exposure, visit the MSDH website at www.HealthyMS.com/radon.