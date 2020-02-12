Severe Weather Tools

MSDH offering free radon test kits

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health Radon Program is partnering with the Mississippi Public Library System to offer free radon home test kits. Radon is an odorless, colorless gas and is the second leading cause of lung cancer nationwide.

Test kits are available while supplies last at the following libraries across the state:

Northern Mississippi: 

  • Lee County Public Library – Tupelo
  • Starkville/Oktibbeha Public Library – Starkville
  • Carrollton/North Carrollton Public Library – North Carrollton
  • Humphreys County Public Library – Belzoni
  • Elizabeth Jones Public Library – Grenada
  • Indianola/Sunflower Public Library – Indianola
  • Greenwood/Leflore Public Library – Greenwood

Central Mississippi:

  • B.S. Ricks Public Library – Yazoo City
  • Eudora Welty Public Library – Jackson
  • Dekalb County Public Library – Dekalb                                                                                       
  • Attala County Public Library – Kosciusko                                                                                           
  • Leake County Public Library – Carthage                                                                               
  • Meridian-Lauderdale Public Library – Meridian

Southern Mississippi:

  • Hattiesburg Public Library – Hattiesburg
  • Poplarville Public Library – Poplarville

For more information on radon exposure, visit the MSDH website at www.HealthyMS.com/radon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

