MSDH offers walk-in clinic for children aged 10-17 to get immunization shots

The Mississippi State Department of Health is helping parents make sure their children stay up to date with their immunization shots ahead of the upcoming school year.

MSDH is allowing parents to bring children aged 10-17 to a walk-in clinic for shot updates on Friday, July 26th. The clinic will be open from 8:30 am to 4 pm at their Rankin County office at 401 Parkway Drive in Pearl.

No appointment will be necessary and the only requirement for parents is that they’ll need to bring a copy of the student’s last immunization records.

MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers says A Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis) booster vaccination is mandatory for all upcoming seventh graders. Byers also says that the department also encourages parents to have their children get both the HPV (human papillomavirus) and meningococcal vaccinations at the same time to ensure children are completely protected from all potential diseases.

Vaccinations will be available across the state at health departments by appointment.

To find our nearest clinic, click here.

