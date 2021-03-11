MSDH recognizes healthcare providers as COVID-19 Centers of Excellence

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) designated 33 healthcare providers as COVID-19 Centers of Excellence for their commitment to COVID-19 response in their communities.

To be designated as a Center of Excellence, a health care provider must agree to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible members of their communities; serve as a referral location for COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment (a therapeutic infusion to reduce the severity of the disease); and address disparities in vaccination access in their communities.

“We are incredibly proud that these health systems have stood up to arm their communities with additional vaccination and treatment efforts in the fight against COVID-19,” said State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs. “With the help of these Centers of Excellence, we can reach important populations that might not be otherwise served through our traditional drive-through clinics.”

The awarded healthcare providers are as follows: